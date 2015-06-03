​Three Armenians accused of murdering a citizen of India and abduction of diamonds in UAE

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The murder case of the citizen of India in the United Arab Emirates, committed by citizens of Armenia with the purpose of stealing diamonds on a large scale, is considered in the production of the judges of the court of general jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-eMarash Arshak Vardanyan, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

According to the indictment, 35-year-old Ovannes Melkonyan created an organized criminal group, which included his nephew, 24-year-old Khosrov Melkonyan and his friend, 26-year-old Simon Yedigaryan.

On December 18, 2013. H. Melkonyan went to Dubai with the intention to assault employee Indian citizen Vaiihava Dhondibu Salonki of Color Source for Gold and Diamonds Company, which sells diamonds, kill him and take all the diamonds available in the then smuggle them to Armenia. According to the indictment, in Dubai, Hovannes and Khosrov met with Salonki, ordering him diamonds. However, at the appointed day, members of a criminal group attacked Salonki, tied his hands and feet, as to deprive the latter of life, pulled plastic bags onto his head, what led to mechanical asphyxia.

The stolen diamonds worth 1 million dollars and 700 overall in 6800 carats. Criminals put them in the bottles of shampoo in a suitcase and moved to Armenia, where the police during the search of their luggage found them.

Criminals are indicted on the basis of paragraph 8 of Part 7 of Article 104, paragraphs 1 and 2 of Part 3 of Article 175 and Part 4 of Article 215 of the Criminal Code of Armenia.