Thousands evacuated from 10 Moscow shopping malls over threat of explosion

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Several thousand people have been evacuated from 10 Moscow shopping malls due to bomb threat reports, Report informs citing TASS.

"Operative services have received reports of bomb threats in more than 10 shopping malls. Several thousand people were evacuated from the buildings," the source said. Among the "mined" trading malls are Tsvetnoi, Atrium and Megapolis (Metropolis).

According to earlier reports, a threat of explosion was declared in the trading malls Kapitoly (Capitol) on Sheremetyevskaya Street in Moscow and Gorbushkin Dvor, from which visitors and personnel were evacuated. Police officers and specialist officers with sniffer dogs are investigating the territory of the shopping malls.