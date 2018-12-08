 Top
    Thick fog creates problems in Tbilisi airport

    Tbilisi. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tbilisi International Airport named after Shota Rustaveli has faced problem due to thick fog since yesterday evening.

    Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that some flights were canceled or delayed at the airport.

    Doha-Tbilisi flight Qatar Airways was directed to Baku International Airport. Later, the plane landed in Tbilisi with a delay.

    Dubai-Tbilisi flight was also delayed, while flights to Istanbul and Aktau were canceled.

    The plane of Ukrainian Airlines which flies to Tbilisi has landed in Kutaisi. The plane landed in Tbilisi this morning.

