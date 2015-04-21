The youth witnessed Khojaly genocide in their childhood invited to Turkey

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will receive the youth who witnessed the Khojaly genocide in their childhood, on April 24.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, today's young people- the children of that time, who lost their mother and father as a result of Kojaly genocide on 26 February 1992, will arrive in Istanbul.

They will attend the event to be held in Jamila Sultan Reserve of Istanbul Chamber of Commerce in Kandilli with MPs and journalists.