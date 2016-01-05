The Washington Times: 'Collapse of crude oil price could force Putin to surprise the world militarily'

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has surprised the world multiple times in the past several years militarily.

Report informs, the article published in The Washington Times newspaper states.

The author of the article, L.Todd Wood belives, subsequent annexation of Crimea, combat support of the pro-Russian separatists in East Ukraine, and the landing of an expeditionary force in Syria, cementing a new Russian presence in the Middle East, are some recent examples that caught the West off guard. 2016 could very well bring additional geopolitical surprises from the Kremlin.

'The Russian economy is in shambles and is expected to shrink again in the coming year. So far, the Russian population has been behind their president, although there have been small anti-war protests and unhappiness over reduced social spending, such as for health care and education. Western sanctions are doing real damage to the Russian economy as corporations and banks can’t roll over their debt in the international markets and obtain new financing. The Kremlin has bailed out several but foreign currency reserves are slowly shrinking' the author writes.