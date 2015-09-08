U.S Congress returns to nuclear deal discussions with Iran

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US Congress returned to work after the summer holidays and almost immediately restarted the debate on the agreement on Iran's nuclear program on Tuesday, Report informs citing Russian media.

The decision, which will be made by US lawmakers, will largely determine the further destiny of the agreement with the Islamic Republic. The agreement was signed on July 14 in Vienna by the five permanent UN Security Council members and Germany.

To hold vote on the nuclear deal with Iran, the Senate and House of Representatives have less than two weeks. 60 days that they took for the discussion of this document expires on September 17.

Senators have not determined yet when they would express a final opinion on the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, while congressmen plan to do it before the end of the week.