The UN Security Council adopted a resolution against Syria

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted by a majority of votes a resolution condemning the use of chlorine and other toxic substances during the fighting in Syria.

Report informs referring to the Anatolian Agency, the document was supported by 14 members of 15 of the UN Security Council, Venezuela abstained.

The document permits to back to discussion of further action, as well as the imposition of sanctions and possible military operations on the basis of the seventh section of the UN Charter.

The document was prepared after the report of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the use of chlorine and other toxic substances during the fighting in Syria.