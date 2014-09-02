​The President of Russia accepted the offer of the government to sign a treaty of accession of Armenia to the SEEC

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it appropriate to sign an agreement on Armenia's joining the Eurasian Economic Union, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"To consider it expedient to sign the contract, as provided by the order at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the level of Heads of State", it was said in a Presidential Decree issued on the official website of legal information.

Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan signed in Astana the treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union on May 29, it will enter into force on January 1, 2015. Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan reported on July 10 that the agreement on accession of Armenia to the EAEC would be signed before the end of October.