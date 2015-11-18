Level of the Caspian Sea will be governed by all states in the region

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ The conference of the heads of port administrations of the Caspian states ended in Amirabad. Report informs citing the Russian media, on the conference it was decided to work together on the problem of reducing the level of the Caspian Sea.

Currently, according to the director of the Office for payment and transit of the ports and maritime transport of Iran Khosrow Sarai, the countries of the region have a problem of lowering the level of the Caspian Sea, which prevents development of navigation and cultivation of bio-resources.

The meeting also addressed environmental issues, cooperation between the ports of the Caspian countries, simplification of rules and unloading of freight, investments in the shipping and port infrastructure, joint economic cooperation and the exchange of scientific experience.