 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenia's military unit commander will be sacked as three servicemen drowned

    After recent incidents, dismissals are expected in Armenian army

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Gevorg Mangasaryan, commander of military unit of Armenia, where three servicemen drowned, will be dismissed. 

    Report informs with reference to the Armenian newspaper Zhoghovurd.

    The newspaper reports referring to reliable sources that dismissals are expected in the army after the last incidents: a number of commanders will be sent into retirement.

    As it became known, on May 13, Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan has said that he would severely punish all those guilty for this.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi