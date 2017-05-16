Armenia's military unit commander will be sacked as three servicemen drowned

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Gevorg Mangasaryan, commander of military unit of Armenia, where three servicemen drowned, will be dismissed.

Report informs with reference to the Armenian newspaper Zhoghovurd.

The newspaper reports referring to reliable sources that dismissals are expected in the army after the last incidents: a number of commanders will be sent into retirement.

As it became known, on May 13, Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan has said that he would severely punish all those guilty for this.