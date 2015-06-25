Kazakh Parliament ratified the agreement with Turkmenistan

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Senate Deputies (the upper chamber) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified the agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on delimitation of the Caspian Sea between the two countries, Report informs citing Kazakh media.

The main purpose of the agreement is to establish the delimitation of the seabed and subsoil area of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in order to ensure favorable conditions of sovereign rights for subsoil use.

The agreement was signed in Ashgabat on December 2, 2014.