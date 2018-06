Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Thai bus from Phuket to Narathiwat, overturned on a slippery road, resulting in one person dead and another 31 injured.

Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti.

According to the publication 'Phuket Gazette', the incident occurred in the province of Krabi. In addition, according to the driver Chob Jamrern on the bus at the time of the accident were 51 passengers.