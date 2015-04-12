Terrorists target security forces in eastern Turkey

Bakı. 12 aprel. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish General Staff on Saturday said five terrorists were killed and one other wounded in daylong clashes with security forces in the eastern province of Agri.

A group of terrorists opened fire with rifles on soldiers in Diyadin district, wounding four Turkish troops.

"Three soldiers are slightly wounded, with having no life-threatening injuries, and the other one is undergoing surgery at Agri State Hospital," the General Staff said in a statement.

Report informs citing Turkish media, the attack on the Turkish Armed Forces comes less than two months before the planned general elections in Turkey.

Turkish people are due to cast their votes on June 7 and elect the 550 members of the Turkish parliament.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu earlier said on Twitter the Turkish Armed Forces were “duly responding to the treacherous attack” in Agri.

Davutoglu said that he had been in contact with the Chief of Staff and Interior Ministry authorities.

“Have no doubt. The security of the elections, where our people will vote with their free will, will surely be provided,” Davutoglu said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the clashes between the Turkish troops and 25 terrorists.

He said: "I strongly condemn this attack on our security forces who work selflessly to ensure the security of our people.

"The attack aims to shatter the environment of peace in the country, and sabotage the solution process," he said, referring to the government initiative launched in early 2013 to settle the Kurdish issue and secure an end to the decades-old conflict with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or the PKK which has so far claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people.

He also warned a political party, without giving names, against using arms to get votes in the upcoming June 7 elections.

"This party is trying to procure votes through the activities of this terrorist organization. The way to democracy and fundamental rights and freedoms is not through weapons; it is through the ballot box," he said.