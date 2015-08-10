Terrorists open fire on military helicopter in Turkey, soldier injured

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Sikorsky" helicopter carrying soldiers from Baytushabap province located in Turkey's eastern Anatolia region- on the border with Iraq and Syria, to Shirnak, was undergone to missile attack by PKK militants.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to the report of the media a soldier was seriously injured as a result of the incident.

The area where the incident took place, was shot at from "Cobra" type helicopters.