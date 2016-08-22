 Top
    Terrorists attack police in Turkey, one killed, 3 injured

    Terrorists attacked district hospital near police department and burned 2 ambulances

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ One policeman was killed, other 3 injured as a result of PKK terrorists attack at a police department in Nazmiye district of Tunceli province, Turkey.

    Report informs citing Haber7, one of the injured policemen is in critical condition.

    According to the information, the terrorists attacked the district hospital near a police department and burned 2 ambulances.

    As a result of the operation by security forces, one woman terrorist, committing the attack, has been neutralized. 

