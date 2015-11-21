Terrorist wanted in Europe detained in Turkey

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police detained Ahmed Dahmani, 26-year-old-man, Belgium citizen of Moroccan origin, suspected in organization of Paris terror attacks.

Report informs, Turkish mass media reports.

According to the information, he was arrested by officials of Security Office in Antalya province of Turkey.

Ahmed Dahmani planned to flee to Syria through Turkey.

He is suspected in determination of places for terror attacks in Paris.

As a result of terror attacks in 6 points of Paris on November 13, 131 persons were killed, 200 injured.