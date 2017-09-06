Terrorist trying to attack building of intelligence services neutralized in Turkey

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish police have eliminated a suicide bomber who was preparing for an attack on the building of the local department of the National Intelligence Organization ((MIT) in Mersin city in the south of the country.

The terrorist equipped with a suicide vest was trying to enter the MIT building; however, the police opened fire.

Works are being carried out to neutralize the explosive device.