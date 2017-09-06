 Top
    Close photo mode

    Terrorist trying to attack building of intelligence services neutralized in Turkey

    The terrorist equipped with a suicide vest was trying to enter the MIT building, but the police opened fire

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish police have eliminated a suicide bomber who was preparing for an attack on the building of the local department of the National Intelligence Organization ((MIT) in Mersin city in the south of the country.

    Report informs citing the DHA.

    The terrorist equipped with a suicide vest was trying to enter the MIT building; however, the police opened fire.

    Works are being carried out to neutralize the explosive device. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi