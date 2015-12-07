PKK burned Turkish mosque of XVI century - VIDEO

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Terrorist PKK militants made an explosion in mosque of Ottoman period in Diyarbekir province of Turkey.

Report informs, Turkish media reports.

According to information, terrorists has threw handmade explosive device to Fatihpasha mosque (Kurşunlu came) in Diyarbekir city. As a result fire occurred.

Serious damage caused to mosque as a result of terror attack, news declares.

The mosque was constructed in 1516-1520, during the Ottoman Empire period.