Terrorist attack on Turkish military in Syria leaves injured

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ There are injured servicemen after attack of terrorist group ISIS on Turkish military in Al-Bab region of Syria.

Report informs referring to Haber7, Turkish troops opened fire and launched airstrikes on terrorists’ positions after the attack.

According to information, hospitals in Gaziantep and Kilis regions of Turkey were prepared for treatment of injured servicemen.

Notably, 5 Turkish servicemen martyred as a result of terrorist attack on February 8.