Terrorist attack on railways in Turkey derailed 10 carriages - UPDATED

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ 10 railway carriages derailed in Turkey as a result of explosion inrails of freight train moving in direction of Batman and Diyarbakır.

Report informs citing the Sabah, nobody was injured as a result of explosion.

According to information, the blast occurred by home-made explosive.

*** 14:23

Explosion occurred in Karpuzlu village of Sur district of Diyarbakir province in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haberler, incident happened in the railway line.

A large number of ambulances dispatched to the area.

No additional information was given yet.