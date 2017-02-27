 Top
    Terrorist attack on railways in Turkey derailed 10 carriages - UPDATED

    Blast occurred by home-made explosive

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ 10 railway carriages derailed in Turkey as a result of explosion inrails of freight train moving in direction of Batman and Diyarbakır.

    Report informs citing the Sabah, nobody was injured as a result of explosion.

    According to information, the blast occurred by home-made explosive.

    *** 14:23 

     Explosion occurred in Karpuzlu village of Sur district of Diyarbakir province in Turkey.

    Report informs citing the Haberler, incident happened in the railway line.

    A large number of ambulances dispatched to the area.

    No additional information was given yet.

