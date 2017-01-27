Terrorist attack by PYD on Turkish troops thwarted

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Terrorist attack by PYD (Syrian branch of PKK terrorist group) on Turkish military and Free Syrian Army (FSA) has been thwarted.

Report informs referring to Haber7, the PYD planned to attack Turkish troops and FSA with bomb-laden vehicle in Jarabulus region of Syria.

According to information, terrorists’ intention was to attack Turkish military convoy with car carrying 10 tons of explosives.

Information says terrorist Huseyn Hamedan, who is resident of Shuyukh village of Tel-Abyad, has been captured. He told that he received order on terrorist attack from Munbic controlled by PYD. According to him, two PYD terrorists named Firat and Zindar are initiators of the offence. Hamedan told that another terrorist named Jihan crossed the Syrian border from Turkey.

He also told that similar terrorist attacks will escalate in the region.