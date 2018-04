Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion hit Afrin city of Syria, which was freed from terrorists.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, 11 people died as a result of the incident.

Seven of them are civilians and 4 are soldiers of the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

A large number of buildings were damaged as a result of blast committed by terrorist PKK/YPG-PYD group.