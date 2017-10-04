Terror attack in Turkey kills 4 soldiers, injuries 4

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Four soldiers were killed, another four were injured during an explosion triggered by PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province on Wednesday.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, explosion was reportedly caused by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the terrorist group.

The injured soldiers were immediately brought to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

A counterterror operation was launched on the scene after the deadly attack, media sources reported.