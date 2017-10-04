 Top
    Close photo mode

    Terror attack in Turkey kills 4 soldiers, injuries 4

    Explosion was reportedly caused by improvised explosive devices

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Four soldiers were killed, another four were injured during an explosion triggered by PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province on Wednesday.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, explosion was reportedly caused by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the terrorist group.

    The injured soldiers were immediately brought to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

    A counterterror operation was launched on the scene after the deadly attack, media sources reported.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi