Tension near the Russian Embassy in Yerevan continues

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tense situation in front of the Russian Embassy in Yerevan is maintained. Report informs referring to the Armenian site 1 in.am, police used force against activists, pushing them back from the embassy.

Several activists were arrested, health of one of them has deteriorated.

Activists chanting the slogan Independent Armenia in front of the Embassy and slogans against the police and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On January 12, in Gyumri six members of one family were killed. Soldier of the Russian base Valery Permjakov charged with a crime.The Russian side claims that Permjakov will be judged in the federation.Armenian activists demand the administration of justice in their country.