Tens of suspects detained for stealing fuel from Armenian army

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ The fact of stealing tens of tons of diesel fuel in the Armenian army was revealed.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

According to the report, tens of suspects were charged within the framework of the criminal case.

The commanders of military units and divisions, the staff members of material-technical supply department of military units, even the heads of the community are among them: "It has been known for long time that the majority of the Armenian army leadership members to get wealth at the expense of the Armed Forces. It is enough to look at their personal cars and mansions. Who will be punished due to stealing diesel fuel is under the question."