Ten kgs of trotyl and antipersonnel mine found in a house in Yerevan

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ten kilograms of TNT and antipersonnel fragmentation mine were found in a house in Yerevan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian ministry of emergency situations declared.

The search in the house was carried out at the signal of a local resident - in one of the houses on Baryus Street he found a suspicious unknown object and summoned rescuers. The sapper group arrived at the site and discovered ammunition. Trotyl and mine were taken to the territory of one of the military units.

The Armenian media reported earlier, on November 27, a man with shrapnel wounds, allegedly received as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion in another area of the Armenian capital, on Aivazovsky Street, was taken to a hospital in Yerevan.