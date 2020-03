© İRNA https://report.az/storage/news/5f2178656170e35c30f245c0babdfaf2/55aecb74-e874-44ab-971b-71ee372a5dce_292.jpg

Tehran authorities have instructed to disinfect public transport due to coronavirus threat in Iran.

Report says citing IRNA that works are underway in buses and metro cars at certain stations and in fixed hours.

The Iranian government also sent 400,000 medical masks to the city of Qom.

Iran had earlier confirmed three new coronavirus cases.