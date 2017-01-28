Tbilisi. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tbilisi will host “HydroPower: The Caspian and Central Asia” international congress and exhibition on February 15-16.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency was informed in Georgian Ministry of Energy, ministers of Caspian and Central Asian countries will attend the event.

Meeting of energy ministers is also envisaged within framework of the congress. International energy cooperation and efficient implementation of investment projects in Caspian and Central Asian countries will be discussed at the meeting.

About 40 projects on construction and upgrading of large and medium sized hydro power stations in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Iran will be presented at the congress.