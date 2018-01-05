Tbilisi court delivers judgement to arrest Saakashvili for three years

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The judge of Tbilisi city court Georgiy Arevadze delivered a guilty verdict against former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili on the case of the murder of Sandro Girgvliani.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the judge found Saakashvili guilty and sentenced him to three years in prison.

The judge said that ex-president abused his official powers when he pardoned former law enforcers arrested for the Girgvliani case without participation of the Pardon Commission.

According to prosecution, Mikheil Saakashvili illegally promised to former head of Georgia's Constitutional Security Department Data Akhalaia to pardon the persons convicted for murder of Sandro Girgvliani. Afterwards, bypassing the Pardon Commission, he pardoned Geronti Alania, Mikheil Bibiluridze, Avtandil Aptsiauri, Aleksandr Gachava, establishing a legal instrument for conditional early release of convicted people.