One of Tbilisi’s largest banks raided

This morning an armed attack occurred on the branch of one of Georgia’s largest commercial banks, Liberty Bank (previously - the people's Bank of Georgia) in Tbilisi, Report informs citing Interfax.

Two employees of the bank injured in the attack were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The robbers, whose number is yet to be defined, managed to escape. It is still unknown whether they could steal the money.

The area around the bank is cordoned off, forensic experts are working at the scene.