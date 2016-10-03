Tax inspector in Armenia kidnaps Iranian citizen

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tax Inspection Officer together with accomplices kidnapped Iranian citizen, Report informs citing the Armenian media

According to the press service of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia on the night of September 19 police department received a call from resident Abovian Benik M that unknown kidnapped his friend at farm.

Iranian citizen Ghasem G. said tax inspector of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia T.G together with accomplices put him in the car "Toyota Camry" and drove in an unknown direction.

On the way, the tax inspector called the police, and he immediately let the foreigner go.

A criminal case opened.