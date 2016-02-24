Russia launches tank exercises in Armenia

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tankers of Southern Military District will hold a "tank duels" in the mountains of Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, this is stated in the press service of the Southern Military District of Russia.

"Tactical training of tank units began on the Russian military base in the Southern Military District, stationed in the Republic of Armenia, on the high range "Alagyaz".More than 100 soldiers as part of the crews of tanks T-72B will be trained and compete in the "tank duels" at high altitude at an altitude of more than 2 thousand meters above sea level ", - said in a statement.

During the training, the tankers will practice standards for tactical, fire and special training.