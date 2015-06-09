Taner Yildiz: Turkish companies to purchase Turkmen gas via Iran

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Private Turkish companies have agreed to buy 2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas via Iran.

Report informs, Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said to Reuters.

According to him, Turkey wants to increase the purchase up to 10 billion cubic meters. But he didn't reveal the Details of the Turkmen project.

Representatives of the Ministry of Energy of Turkey, Ministry of Oil and Gas Industry of Turkmenistan and "Turkmengaz" have not commented on this fact yet.