Talks started on handing over FETÖ head to Turkey

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ The talks have started on handing over Fethullah Gülen, head of the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) hiding in the US, to Turkey.

Report informs citing Habertürk, 4-member US delegation has arrived in Turkey to discuss the issue.

The delegation consists of 3 officials of the US Department of Justice and one official of the Department of State.

According to the information, US representatives have held a meeting with the senior officials of General Directorate of International Law and Foreign Relations of the Turkish Ministry of Justice.

Notably, Ankara requests the US to extradite Fethullah Gülen to Turkey.