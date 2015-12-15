 Top
    Talks between Lavrov and Kerry started in Moscow

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State John Kerry has launched in Moscow.

    Report informs citing the Tass, this is 20th ministerial meeting this year.

    Lavrov and Kerry will discuss situation in Syria in the context of joint work in the international support group CAP, the situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations.

    After the talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive heads of departments.

