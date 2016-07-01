​Tajikistan officially bans marriages between close relatives

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tajikistan's official ban of marriages between close relatives has already entered into force, Report informs citing Asia-Plus.

According to the adopted amendments to the Law "On state registration of acts of civil status", henceforth prohibited marriages between cousins and second cousins and sisters. In addition, prior to getting married young people will mandatory undergo free medical examination. Bodies of the registrar will not register a marriage without a medical certificate.

Earlier, Minister of Health and Social Protection of Tajikistan Nusratullo Salimzoda said that at the beginning of 2015 the country registered over 30,000 children with disabilities, most of whom, according to the minister, were born in a marriage between close relatives.