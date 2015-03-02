 Top
    Tajik ruling party won the parliamentary elections

    Central Election Commission: Electorate was about 87.7%

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan (PDPT), led by President Emomali Rahmon, won the elections on Sunday, 65.2% of the electorate with turnout at 87.7%. As Report informs referring to Russian "Interfax" Agency, Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda (CEC)Shermuhammad Shohiёn said on Monday.

    In parliament also passed farmers (Agrarian Party of Tajikistan), the Party of Economic Reforms (PERT) and for the first time in the history of the republic, the Socialist Party (DPT).

    The citizens living in Azerbaijan and Tajikistan were able to vote in elections at a polling station opened at the Embassy in Baku.

