Turkey launches military operation in Idlib

Turkey has launched an "imminent" counter-offensive against Bashar al-Assad's advancing forces in Idlib province.

Report informs citing Halab Today that the Turkish army fired on the regime's headquarters in Serakib with a jet lag.

Moreover, according to social networking pages, opposition forces destroyed two Russian intelligence PUAs and one Assad forces tank.

According to reliable sources, Russian service members have begun to withdraw from Serakib, Neyrab, and Maarat al-Numan.

Syrian General Bilal Bakour was reportedly killed.

According to CNN Turk, Turkey is sending tanks and commanders to the region to prevent attacks by Assad's forces in Idlib.