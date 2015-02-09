"Syrian Electronic Army" breaks accounts of Turkey's state emails

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Syrian Electronic Army" related with the regime of Bashar al-Assad, hacked into the e-mail accounts of Administration of the President of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and Air Forces, Report informs referring to "Al Jazeera".

According to information leaked from "Syrian electronic army", the e-mail addresses of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the League of Arab Unity are also among the hacked ones.

The letters seized by hackers letters cover the years of 2009-2012.