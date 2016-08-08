Swiss court punishes Israel for Iran

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Israel's 'Trans Asiatic Oil' state-owned company will pay 250 000 Swiss francs (about 255 000 US-dollars) to the National Iranian Oil Company.

Report informs citing the Israeli media, the Supreme Court of Switzerland has ruled on the case.

According to the information, Israel's state-owned company will pay 200 000 Swiss francs (204 000 US-dollars) court costs of Iranian lawyers.

The information declares that the litigation had been continuing for 37 years.

Notably, Israel's 'Trans Asiatic Oil' company had transported the country's oil to Europe via tankers during the reign of last Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza. However, after the revolution of 1979, Tehran required the Israeli company the share to be delivered to the country, while the government of Israel said not to make payments to the 'enemy state' - Iran. The Iranian side has sued the Israeli company. Even a while ago, information was spread that 'Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline' state company will also pay 1.2 bln USD to Iran as the tanker was owned by this company.