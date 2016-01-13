Swine flu death toll rises to 10 in Armenia

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ The tenth Influenza A (H1N1)-, or swine flu-, related death was recorded Wednesday in Armenia, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

Health Ministry officials said 83 of them remain in intensive care. Ten of them are in a severe condition, officials said without elaborating. It was not clear whether they are suffering from swine flu.

The head of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health Artavazd Vanyan presented some statistical data suggesting that 855 people are now receiving inpatient treatment in Armenian medical centers after being diagnosed with acute respiratory infections; 170 of them were infected with H1N1 swine flu.