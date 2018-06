'Swine flu' death toll climbs to 18 in Armenia

20 January, 2016 17:00

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ H1N1 virus ('swine flu') death toll rose to 18 in Armenia. Report informs referring to Armenian media, the country's Health Minister Armen Muradyan told reporters. According to the information, holiday in schools and kindergartens extended twice due to epidemic.