Suspects in abduction of Minister detained in Makhachkala

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Two local residents have been detained in Makhachkala on suspicion of abducting the Minister of Construction, Architecture and Housing and Utilities of the Republic of Dagestan. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, it was informed at the Investigation Committee.

They are suspected of committing the crimes envisaged by paragraph "a" of part 3 of article 126 of the Criminal Code of Russia (kidnapping a person by an organized group), paragraphs "a", "b" of part 3 of article 163 of the Criminal Code of Russia (extortion committed by an organized group with the aim to acquire property in an especially large amount) and part 1 of article 222 of the Criminal Code of Russia (illicit arms trafficking).

In accordance with the investigation's version, the suspects committed the abduction on July 20 threatening the victim with a firearm. While transfering a part of the ransom in the amount of 30 mln. Rubles, they were detained. The hostage was released. Currently, the issue on arresting the detainees is being solved.