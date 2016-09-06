Supply of Russian gas to Armenia suspended

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Gas Transportation Company of Georgia has officially notified "Gazprom Armenia" CJSC on suspension of natural gas supply to Armenia on September 7-12, Report informs referring to the Sputnik-Armenia.

Disabling of gas supply due to repair works on the main pipeline Kazakh-Saguramo of 1020mm diameters.

Russian gas is supplied to Armenia by transit through the territory of Georgia, the country receives 10% of total shipments in transit fees.