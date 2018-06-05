Summit of Caspian States heads to be held in Aktau

© akorda.kz

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ / Summit of the Caspian States heads to be attended by the heads and delegations from five countries, is planned in Aktau.

Report informs referring to the press service of the head of the Kazakh state, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting with the head of the Mangystau region, Eraly Tugzhanov.

"We should work out all the organizational issues of the upcoming meeting," said. Nazarbayev.

Notably, as expected, the next Caspian summit will be held in the second half of the year in Kazakhstan.