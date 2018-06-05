 Top
    Close photo mode

    Summit of Caspian States heads to be held in Aktau

    Nazarbayev: All organizational issues of upcoming meeting should be worked out© akorda.kz

    Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ / Summit of the Caspian States heads to be attended by the heads and delegations from five countries, is planned in Aktau.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the head of the Kazakh state, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting with the head of the Mangystau region, Eraly Tugzhanov.

    "We should work out all the organizational issues of the upcoming meeting," said. Nazarbayev.

    Notably, as expected, the next Caspian summit will be held in the second half of the year in Kazakhstan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi