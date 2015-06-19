Suleyman Demirel to be buried today

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ninth President of Turkey Suleyman Demirel will be buried today, Report informs citing Turkish media.

The ashes of the deceased was taken from the hospital at 07.45 Baku time. The first part of the ceremony is held in front of the house on the street Guniz where Demirel spent 50 years of his life. After a 45-minutes farewell to him, the funeral procession will go to the building of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM). According to media, the farewell ceremony expected to attend by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

After completion of the farewell ceremony in the parliament building of the country, the funeral procession will go to Kocatepe Mosque, where will be a memorial prayer for the repose of the souls of the deceased. Then, at 17:00 he will be delivered late in the Esenboga Airport. Ashes of S.Demirel accompanied by military fighter jets will be sent out to the city of Isparta, where he was born.

The funeral also attended by Chairman of the Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Oktay Asadov and delegation accompanying him.

Ninth President of Turkey Suleyman Demirel died on June 17 at his 91age.

He will be buried in his home town of Isparta, Turkey.