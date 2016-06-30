Suicide-bombers planning terror in Ankara and Adana neutralized

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two suicide-bombers, illegally crossing Turkish-Syrian border and planning explosions, have been neutralized.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, after illegally crossing the border, they ignored warnings and began to flee, then neutralized.

Investigations showed that both terrorists have relations with Syrian citizen and the IS terrorist Abu Ali code-named Mustafa Demir. One of them identified as Muhammed Arab, other Muhanad Khalid. A ticket, showing Muhammed Arab's arrival in Kamışlı city by plane from Syrian capital Damascus on June 21, 2016, revealed on him.

According to the intelligence reports, they planned to commit terror attacks in Ankara and Adana blowing up themselves.