Strong fire broke out in Georgian market

Tbilisi. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ A strong fire broke out in Istanbul market in Rustavi, Georgia.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that 18 firefighters were involved in extinguishing of the fire which erupted at 01:29 am.

The fire was completely extinguished at 09:00 am. As a result of fire nearly 1000 sq m area was burned.

During the incident, the market guard was slightly injured and hospitalized.

The causes of the fire are still unknown. Vendors claim that the fire was deliberately set in the market. They demand immediate investigation of the incident.

85 traders are reported to be working in the object. As a result of the fire their products were completely burned.

Forensic experts are currently working at the scene.