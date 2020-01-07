Strong cyclone leaves houses without roofs in Istanbul

A powerful typhoon that came north-west of Turkey tore off the tops of 108 buildings and knocked down 128 trees in Istanbul, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

"The second day of heavy rain and stormy wind caused a failure in the work of transport, leading to an increase in the number of accidents. About 100 mm of rain fell per 1 square meter. Sixty-one objects were evacuated due to flooding. Wind demolished 108 roofs, three support walls collapsed, and 128 trees fell. There are no injuries," city authorities said.

According to the Turkish weather service, the cyclone will rage over Istanbul until tomorrow.